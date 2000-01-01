Company Profile

Fisher (James) & Sons PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that offers services to the world marine industry and provides engineering services to the energy sector. The company operates through four divisions. The marine support segment provides ship-to-ship transfers, marine consultancy, testing services, excavation services, and others. The offshore oil segment provides design and engineering services, accessory tools, lifting equipment and others. The specialist technical segment provides diving equipment and services, submarine rescue products and others. The tankships segment operates a tanker fleet and a port in the U.K. The company's revenue is highly diversified geographically, with sales coming from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and Asia Pacific.Fisher (James) & Sons PLC is service provider to all sectors of the marine industry and a specialist supplier of engineering services to the energy industry. Its segments include Marine Support, Offshore Oil, Specialist Technical and Tankships.