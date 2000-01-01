Fiske (LSE:FKE)
- Market Cap£7.020m
- SymbolLSE:FKE
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINGB0003353157
Fiske PLC is an English investment banker. It provides financial intermediation which consists of private client and institutional stockbroking, investment management and the provision of corporate financial advice. In addition, it also offers other stockbroking services including ISAs, SIPPs, and Safe Custody.Fiske PLC and its subsidiary provide financial intermediation which consists of private client and institutional stockbroking, investment management and the provision of corporate financial advice.