FIT Hon Teng Ltd Registered Shs Unitary 144A/Reg S (SEHK:6088)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6088
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6088
- Market CapHKD18.920bn
- SymbolSEHK:6088
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINKYG3R83K1037
Company Profile
FIT Hon Teng Ltd is a manufacturer of electronic components. Its products include connectors, capacitors, sockets and terminal blocks and others.