Fitbit Inc A (NYSE:FIT)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FIT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FIT
- Market Cap$1.754bn
- SymbolNYSE:FIT
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS33812L1026
Company Profile
Fitbit Inc provides fitness tracking devices, wearable devices, and the health and fitness goals. It provides platform to combine connected health and fitness devices with software and services.