Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FPRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FPRX
- Market Cap$140.110m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FPRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS33830X1046
Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in discovering and developing novel protein therapeutics to improve lives of patients with serious diseases.