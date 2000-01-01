Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FSBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FSBC

  • Market Cap$394.430m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FSBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorBanks - Regional
  • Currency
  • ISINUS33830T1034

Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp is a state-chartered bank. It provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals primarily in Northern California through seven branch offices and two loan production offices.

Latest FSBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .