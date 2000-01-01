Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FBC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FBC

  • Market Cap$2.208bn
  • SymbolNYSE:FBC
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3379307057

Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. The company through its subsidiaries offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services mortgage and banking products to consumer, commercial, and government customers.

Latest FBC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .