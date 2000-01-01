Flamingo Al Ltd (ASX:FGO)

APAC company
Market Info - FGO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FGO

  • Market CapAUD2.240m
  • SymbolASX:FGO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FGO0

Company Profile

Flamingo Al Ltd is an enterprise technology Software-as-a-Service company in the fields of Machine Learning and Conversational Commerce. It provides a suite of AI powered Virtual Customer Assistants. It offers products under ROSIE and MAGGIE name.

