Flat Glass Group Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S (SEHK:6865)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 6865
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 6865
- Market CapHKD20.422bn
- SymbolSEHK:6865
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002375
Company Profile
Flat Glass Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells glass and glass products. Its product portfolio includes PV glass products, float glass products, architectural glass products, household glass products.