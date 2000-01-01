Flat Glass Group Co Ltd Shs -H- Reg S (SEHK:6865)

APAC company
  • Market CapHKD20.422bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6865
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • ISINCNE100002375

Flat Glass Group Co Ltd manufactures and sells glass and glass products. Its product portfolio includes PV glass products, float glass products, architectural glass products, household glass products.

