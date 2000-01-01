Company Profile

Flatex AG is an independent online broker. The firm operates a proprietary securities trading platform under the brands flatex and DEGIRO and services more than 1 million European retail customers in 18 European countries. The company also offers brokerage services and administration to corporate and institutional clients.FinTech Group AG is a financial technology and services company. The company through its subsidiary also provides banking services. Its segments are Securities trading & financial services and Transaction processing & white-label banking services.