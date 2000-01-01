Company Profile

Fleetwood Ltd is a modular construction company. The company works with government departments, owners, architects and engineers to design and build custom modular buildings predominately for the affordable housing, education, corrections and mining industries. The operating business segments are RV Solutions; Building Solutions and Accommodation Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Building Solutions segment. Geographically, the company operates in Australia and New Zealand, with maximum revenue from Australia.Fleetwood Corp Ltd is a specialty vehicle manufacturer. Its portfolio of products includes caravans, vehicle parts, and accessories.