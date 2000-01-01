Fleetwood Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:FWD)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FWD
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FWD
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FWD
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FWD0
Company Profile
Fleetwood Ltd is a modular construction company. The company works with government departments, owners, architects and engineers to design and build custom modular buildings predominately for the affordable housing, education, corrections and mining industries. The operating business segments are RV Solutions; Building Solutions and Accommodation Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Building Solutions segment. Geographically, the company operates in Australia and New Zealand, with maximum revenue from Australia.Fleetwood Corp Ltd is a specialty vehicle manufacturer. Its portfolio of products includes caravans, vehicle parts, and accessories.