Company Profile

Fletcher Building is the largest building materials company in New Zealand, after it emerged from the Fletcher Challenge group in 2001. Its diverse range of business interests span building product manufacture and distribution in New Zealand and Australia, as well as commercial and residential property development. Operations have been refocused on New Zealand and Australia, following divestment of the global laminates business in fiscal 2019.Fletcher Building Ltd manufactures infrastructure products, building products, laminates and planes and other construction products including cement, concrete, steel, insulation, laminates and panels, pipelines, aluminium frames, among others.