Fletcher King PLC is a property fund management company. The company along with its subsidiaries provides a comprehensive range of property services and expert advice including property fund management, property asset management, rating, valuations and investment broking throughout the United Kingdom. The group is organized into one operating segment being General Services. The company established two new SHIPS funds to acquire freehold office buildings in Botolph Lane adjacent to Monument Tube Station in the City and a building in Sekforde Street, Clerkenwell. All revenue was generated in the UK.