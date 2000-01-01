Fleury Michon (EURONEXT:FLE)
- Market Cap€105.730m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FLE
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorPackaged Foods
- Currency
- ISINFR0000074759
Company Profile
Fleury Michon is a food company. It produces freshly prepared meal products for everyday eating. The firm's products include pork hams, poultry cuts, ready to eat charcuterie, individually prepared meals, and boxed meals and surimi. The company markets and sells its products under Fleury Michon brand name.Fleury Michon processes food. The Company produces pre-packed luncheon meats and freshly made ready-to-eat meals.