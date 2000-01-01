Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd is a primarily engaged in the business of providing floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) solutions. The company is an owner of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier vessels and floating storage regasification units (FRSUs). The company through its subsidiaries is focused on the construction of the LNG carrier vessels on order, including obtaining commercial charter parties, and future FSRU projects. It mainly operates a fleet of LNG carriers and has four M-type, Electronically Controlled, Gas Injection (MEGI) LNG carriers under construction. It markets these vessels for charter and is also pursuing FSRU projects and has four modern LNG vessels on the short-term charter.Flex LNG Ltd owns fuel efficient LNG carrier vessels. It is engaged in the construction of the two LNG carrier vessels on order from Samsung, including obtaining commercial charter parties.