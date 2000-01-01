Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLEX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLEX
- Market Cap$3.961bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:FLEX
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorElectronic Components
- Currency
- ISINSG9999000020
Company Profile
Flex Ltd is a contract electronics manufacturing companies, providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Communications and Enterprise Compute segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in the Americas and Europe.Flex Ltd is a provider of Sketch-to-Scale services. It provides designing, manufacturing and supply chain services of packaged consumer electronics and industrial products to various industries and end-markets.