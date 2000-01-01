Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

North American company
Market Info - FLEX

Company Info - FLEX

  • Market Cap$3.961bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FLEX
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorElectronic Components
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999000020

Company Profile

Flex Ltd is a contract electronics manufacturing companies, providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, and product management services to global electronics and technology companies. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions. It generates maximum revenue from the Communications and Enterprise Compute segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia and also has a presence in the Americas and Europe.Flex Ltd is a provider of Sketch-to-Scale services. It provides designing, manufacturing and supply chain services of packaged consumer electronics and industrial products to various industries and end-markets.

