Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:FLKS)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLKS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLKS
- Market Cap$14.640m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FLKS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS33938A1051
Company Profile
Flex Pharma Inc is a biotechnology company. The company is engaged in developing proprietary treatments for nocturnal leg cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions.