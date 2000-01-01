FlexiGroup Ltd (ASX:FXL)
- Market CapAUD749.340m
- SymbolASX:FXL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FXL1
FlexiGroup Ltd is engaged in providing consumer leasing, vendor finance, interest-free and visa cards, lay-by, and other payment solutions to consumers and small businesses. It primarily operates in Australia and New Zealand.