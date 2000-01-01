FlexiGroup Ltd (ASX:HUM)
ASX:HUM
Financial Services
Credit Services
- Currency
AU000000FXL1
FlexiGroup is a point-of-sale finance provider in Australia and New Zealand. It provides finance to consumers and businesses via a network of retail and business partners. It operates in four product segment namely BNPL; New Zealand Cards; Australia Cards; and Commercial and Leasing. Finance solutions include payment plan products such as Oxipay and Certegy, Australian and New Zealand credit card products, and business leasing products. FlexiGroup primarily operates in Australia and New Zealand but also has a presence in Ireland.FlexiGroup Ltd is engaged in providing consumer leasing, vendor finance, interest-free and visa cards, lay-by, and other payment solutions to consumers and small businesses. It primarily operates in Australia and New Zealand.