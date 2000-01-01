FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY)
- Market Cap$36.220m
- SymbolNASDAQ:FPAY
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINUS33939J3032
Company Profile
FlexShopper Inc is engaged in the business of providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own terms to consumers of third-party retailers & e-tailers.