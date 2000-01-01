Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries Inc is a United States-based company that manufactures, imports and markets residential and commercial upholstered wooden furniture products. The products offering include sofas, loveseats, chairs, rockers, desks, tables, convertible bedding units, and bedroom furniture. The company's products are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare, and other contract applications. A featured component in the company's upholstered furniture is the durable Blue Steel Spring. It operates in the business segment of Furniture products. The company's furniture products business involves the distribution of manufactured and imported products for residential and contract markets, of which key revenue is derived from the residential market.Flexsteel Industries Inc manufactures, imports and markets residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. Its products include sofas, loveseats and rocker-reclining chairs.