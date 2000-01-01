Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:FLT)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLT

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:FLT
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorTravel Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FLT9

Company Profile

Flight Centre Travel is one of the largest travel agencies in the world. It operates almost 3,000 shops globally, most of them located in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The group participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing. The services are facilitated via some 40 brands, with Flight Centre being the flagship brand in the leisure segment and FCM Travel the key brand in the corporate.Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd operates travel agency that participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing.

Latest FLT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .