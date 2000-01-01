Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLT
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLT
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FLT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FLT9
Company Profile
Flight Centre Travel is one of the largest travel agencies in the world. It operates almost 3,000 shops globally, most of them located in Australia, the United States, and Europe. The group participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing. The services are facilitated via some 40 brands, with Flight Centre being the flagship brand in the leisure segment and FCM Travel the key brand in the corporate.Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd operates travel agency that participates across the whole spectrum of the travel services market, including leisure travel retailing, in-destination experiences, corporate travel arrangement, and youth travel retailing.