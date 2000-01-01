Company Profile

Flinders Mines Ltd is engaged in the exploration of mineral deposits. It has exploration operations in iron ore mineralisation, gold and base metals. The group's projects include the Pilbara Iron Ore and Canegrass Magnetite projects. The Pilbara Iron Ore project is located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The Canegrass project is located near Mount Magnet, Western Australia.