Company Profile

FLIR Systems Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes technologies that detect people, objects, and substances. The company's three business units are industrial business, government and defense, and commercial. The industrial business segment develops components used to create thermal, industrial, and other imaging systems. The government and defense business unit develops imaging and recognition solutions for military, law enforcement, and other government customers. The commercial business segment develops cameras, video recording systems, and video management systems for use in commercial and infrastructure settings. The company operates around the world, with a significant portion of revenue coming from the United States.FLIR Systems Inc is engaged in the scientific instrument industry. It develops detection apparatus such as thermal imaging systems and visible-light imaging systems.