Company Profile

Flotek Industries Inc delivers chemistry-based technology solutions for energy, industrial and consumer applications. It develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries, and high value compounds to companies that make food and beverages, cleaning products, cosmetics, and other. The company operates in the Energy Chemistry Technologies segment which designs, develops, manufactures, packages, and markets chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, and stimulation activities. Geographically, the company operates in the US and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the US.