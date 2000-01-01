Flow Capital Corp (TSX:FW)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FW
- Market CapCAD10.880m
- SymbolTSX:FW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA3434491047
Company Profile
Flow Capital Corp is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor. The company operates two business an investment firm and an institutional advisory sales platform.