Flow Traders NV (EURONEXT:FLOW)
- Market Cap€987.890m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FLOW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINNL0011279492
Flow Traders NV is a principal trading firm. It is leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It provides liquidity to the major financial markets.