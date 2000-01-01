Flow Traders NV (EURONEXT:FLOW)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLOW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLOW

  • Market Cap€987.890m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FLOW
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0011279492

Company Profile

Flow Traders NV is a principal trading firm. It is leading global technology-enabled liquidity provider specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It provides liquidity to the major financial markets.

Latest FLOW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .