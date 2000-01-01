Company Profile

Flowers Foods Inc is an American company producing bakery food for retail and foodservice across the United States. The product portfolio includes fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. The company distributes to supermarkets, convenience stores, and restaurants. The operating segments are divided into direct store delivery, which provides fresh breads, tortillas, cakes, and rolls; and the warehouse segment, which distributes fresh snack cakes and frozen breads and rolls. The key brands are Nature's Own, Whitewheat, Cobblestone Bread, Wonder, and Tastykake.Flowers Foods Inc functions in the food and beverage industry. It primarily manufactures and sells packaged bakery products under the brand names such as Nature's Own, Whitewheat and Wonder Bread.