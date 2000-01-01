Company Profile

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several global industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. In addition, Flowserve has a worldwide network of Quick Response Centers to provide aftermarket equipment services. The aftermarket services help customers with installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. Sales are roughly split across many global regions, with North America and Europe contributing the majority of total revenue.Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment integral to the movement, control and protection of the flow of materials.