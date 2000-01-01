Fluence Corp Ltd (ASX:FLC)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLC

  • Market CapAUD246.730m
  • SymbolASX:FLC
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorPollution & Treatment Controls
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000FLC5

Company Profile

Fluence Corp Ltd is engaged in research, development and commercialisation of innovative wastewater treatment systems and incorporating wastewater treatment technology for use in decentralised settings.

Latest FLC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .