Fluicell AB (OMX:FLUI)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FLUI
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FLUI
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:FLUI
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINSE0010831321
Company Profile
Fluicell AB is a provider of high resolution SINGLE-CELL DISCOVERY PLATFORMS for biomedicine, drug development, and bioprinting. The company's products include Biopen, Dynaflow.Fluicell AB is a provider of high resolution SINGLE-CELL DISCOVERY PLATFORMS for biomedicine, drug development, and bioprinting. The company's products include Biopen, Dynaflow.