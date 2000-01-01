Fluicell AB (OMX:FLUI)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLUI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLUI

  • Market CapSEK0.000m
  • SymbolOMX:FLUI
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0010831321

Company Profile

Fluicell AB is a provider of high resolution SINGLE-CELL DISCOVERY PLATFORMS for biomedicine, drug development, and bioprinting. The company's products include Biopen, Dynaflow.Fluicell AB is a provider of high resolution SINGLE-CELL DISCOVERY PLATFORMS for biomedicine, drug development, and bioprinting. The company's products include Biopen, Dynaflow.

Latest FLUI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .