Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLDM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLDM

  • Market Cap$222.960m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FLDM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS34385P1084

Company Profile

Fluidigm Corp creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life-science tools focused on the exploration and analysis of single cells, as well as the industrial application of genomics, based upon microfluidics and mass cytometry technologies.

Latest FLDM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .