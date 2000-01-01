Fluidra SA (XMAD:FDR)

European company
  • Market Cap€2.270bn
  • SymbolXMAD:FDR
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINES0137650018

Fluidra SA is a holding company engaged in the manufacture and commercialisation of accessories and specific products for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification systems.

