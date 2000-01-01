Company Profile

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company’s business is organized into five core segments: energy & chemicals; mining & industrial, infrastructure & power; government; and diversified services. Fluor employs over 50,000 workers in more than 100 countries. The company generated $14.3 billion in revenue in 2019.Fluor Corp is an engineering company that provides procurement, construction and maintenance as well as project management services to a range of customers including oil and gas, manufacturing, and mining companies, along with the U.S. federal government.