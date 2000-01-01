Flutter Entertainment (EURONEXT:FLTR)
- Market Cap€5.289bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:FLTR
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorGambling
- Currency
- ISINIE00BWT6H894
Company Profile
Flutter Entertainment PLC is a global sports betting, gaming, and entertainment provider. The company's operations range from on-course bookmaking to daily fantasy sports, with sports books, exchanges, broadcasting, editorial, and business to business.Paddy Power Betfair PLC provides online gaming platforms. The company generates most of its revenue from the United States and Ireland region.