Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings Inc designs, develops and sells rechargeable advanced lithium-ion batteries for industrial uses, including UL 2771 listed lithium-ion LiFT Pack forklift batteries. It offers a high power battery cell management system(BMS). The company's BMS provides three functions to its battery systems which include Cell Balancing, Monitoring and Error Reporting.