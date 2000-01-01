Flying Financial Service Holdings Ltd (SEHK:8030)
- Market CapHKD141.980m
- SymbolSEHK:8030
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINKYG3642R1011
Flying Financial Service Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in investing in property development projects, operation of a financial services platform, provision of financial consultation services and finance lease services.