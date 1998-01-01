Flyke International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1998)

APAC company
Market Info - 1998

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1998

  • Market CapHKD308.790m
  • SymbolSEHK:1998
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorFootwear And Accessories
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG3604K1022

Company Profile

Flyke International Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. It is involved in the design, production, and sales of footwear, apparels, and accessories.

Latest 1998 news

