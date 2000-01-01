Flywire Corp (NASDAQ:FLYW)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - FLYW

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FLYW

  • Market Cap$3.503bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:FLYW
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS3024921039

Company Profile

Flywire Corp provides a secure global payments platform, offering its clients an innovative and streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments in a more cost effective and efficient manner. The company's solutions are built on three core elements namely a payments platform; a proprietary global payment network and vertical-specific software backed by its deep industry expertise.

Latest FLYW news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .