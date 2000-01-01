Company Profile

FMC is a pure-play crop chemical company. The company has diversified its sales to create a geographically balanced crop chemical portfolio. Through acquisitions, FMC is now one of the five largest patented crop chemical companies and will continue to develop new products through its research and development pipeline.FMC Corp is a diversified chemical company that serves agricultural, consumer and industrial markets internationally with solutions, applications and products. It also produces health and nutrition products, as well as lithium derivatives.