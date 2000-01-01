Fnac Darty SA (EURONEXT:FNAC)

European company
Market Info - FNAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - FNAC

  • Market Cap€1.350bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:FNAC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011476928

Company Profile

Fnac Darty SA is a retail distributor of entertainment and leisure products including consumer electronics in France, Spain, Portugal, Brazil, Belgium, Switzerland, and Morocco.

