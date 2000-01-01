FNG NV (EURONEXT:FNGT)
- Market Cap€356.590m
- SymbolEURONEXT:FNGT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorApparel Stores
- ISINNL0012047849
FNG NV is engaged in designing and distributing clothing and shoes for women, children and men through its own concept stores in locations in Belgium and the Netherlands and also through a network of multi-trademark stores.