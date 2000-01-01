Company Profile

Fobi Ai Inc is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Its IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for global clients. The company operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports and entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality and tourism industries.AlkaLi3 Resources Inc is a lithium exploration and development company.