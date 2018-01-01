Focus Entertainment (EURONEXT:ALFOC) Share Price

Company Profile

Focus Entertainment is a France-based company involved in the video games industry. It is engaged in publishing interactive video games. The company produces the catalog, Focus, which publishes and distributes original titles, such as Blood Bowl, the strategy games Wargames, Sherlock Holmes, TrackMania, Runaway, Cities XL, Cycling Manager and Farming Simulator, among others.