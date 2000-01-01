Focus Home Interactive SA (EURONEXT:ALFOC)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALFOC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALFOC

  • Market Cap€121.850m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALFOC
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorElectronic Gaming & Multimedia
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0012419307

Company Profile

Focus Home Interactive SA is engaged in the publication and distribution of video games. The Company offers Blood Bowl, the strategy games, Wargame, Sherlock Holmes, TrackMania, Runaway, Cities XL and also Cycling Manager & Farming Simulator.

Latest ALFOC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .