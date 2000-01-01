Focus Minerals Ltd (ASX:FML)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - FML
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FML
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:FML
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU000000FML4
Company Profile
Focus Minerals Ltd is engaged in the exploration of gold. The company's projects include Coolgardie Gold Project, Laverton Gold Project, and Nepean Nickel Project.Focus Minerals Ltd is engaged in gold exploration in Australia. Its projects include Coolgardie Gold Project, Laverton Gold Project and Nepean Nickel Project.