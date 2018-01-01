Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ:FCUV) Share Price

FCUV

Focus Universal Inc

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Technology

Right Arrow 2

Scientific & Technical Instruments

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

Company Profile

Focus Universal Inc develops and manufactures universal smart device. Its products portfolio include Universal Smart Instrumentation Platform, Ubiquitor, Universal Smart Controller, and Sensors. The company also supplies various air filtration systems.Focus Universal Inc deals in garden equipment.

NASDAQ:FCUV

US34417J1043

USD

Loading Comparison

Latest FCUV News