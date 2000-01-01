Fokus Mining Corp (TSX:FKM)
Market Info - FKM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - FKM
- Market CapCAD12.110m
- SymbolTSX:FKM
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINCA3442041024
Company Profile
Fokus Mining Corp is a mineral resource company. The company is engaged in the exploration and acquisition of precious metal deposits in the province of Quebec. It is focused on the copper point property, bloc seb property, and 113 north property.Fieldex Exploration Inc is a mining exploration company. The company is engaged in acquisition and exploration of mining properties base metals and strategic metals including rare earth elements and rare metals deposits.