Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:WPF)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - WPF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - WPF
- Market Cap$1.446bn
- SymbolNYSE:WPF
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorShell Companies
- Currency
- ISINUS34431F1049
Company Profile
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.